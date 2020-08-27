FPD: Officer Zink receives award

FAIRBORN — Officer Zach Zink of the Fairborn Police Department received the 2020 Community Engagement Award on Wednesday.

Zink is the school resource officer at Fairborn Intermediate School. In addition to his daily duties, he serves as D.A.R.E. officer, teaches seatbelt safety, and assists in Safety City, a traffic safety education program for Kindergarten students. Last year, the program served approximately 88 children, a record-breaking number since the program moved from Baker Middle School.

“He’s one of those officers that’s very approachable. Always has a smile on his face,” Police Chief Terry Bennington said. “He has that service-above-self attitude that’s so important, especially in this day and age.”

The award, sponsored by Steve Gesualdo of Nationwide Insurance, aims to recognize a Fairborn police officer for outstanding service to the community. The award was established in 2019 when the department recognized Detective James Hern as its first recipient.

Due to COVID-19, the awards ceremony was a smaller affair than last year. However, the announcement of the award garnered digital congratulations and well-wishes from all across the Fairborn area.

Officer Zach Zink receives the 2020 Community Engagement Award, which recognizes police officers for outstanding service to the community. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/08/web1_FPD-Zink.jpg Officer Zach Zink receives the 2020 Community Engagement Award, which recognizes police officers for outstanding service to the community. Submitted photo

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

