FAA announces 2021 juried art competition

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Art Association and the B-W Greenway Community Land Trust will present the Landscapes 2021 juried art competition at Pearl’s Fen on Byron Road.

The competition is open to artists 16 years and older who live within 200 miles of Fairborn. Entries can be 2-D or 3-D art, within size requirements. The entry fee is $20, plus 20 percent from the sale of any of the works, should the artist choose to sell them. The competition is juried by Michael Roediger, Director and CEO of the Dayton Art Institute.

The deadline is June 26, 2021.

The Landscapes series of art competitions was created to highlight the parks and conservational spaces around Greene County, and raise awareness of the need to preserve them.

Operated by Greene County Parks and Trails, Pearl’s Fen functions as one of the headwaters of Beaver Creek. The 2-acre fen is one of the rarest wetlands in the world, and is home to more than 170 species of plant and animal life. Peat soil formed in the fen’s alkaline waters run 6 feet deep, and functions as a natural water purification system.

More information and competition details can be found at bwgreenway.org.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter