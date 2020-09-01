Six to enter county hall of fame

XENIA — The Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame is growing by six this year.

The committee announced that Anginette Coleman, Frances DeWine, Sue Hunt, Marilyn McCauley, Candy Prystaloski, and Julia Reichert will be inducted

Coleman, of Xenia, will be inducted for her endeavors in education and community service. She has been a strong contributor in organizations within Greene County devoted to serving citizens, especially the underserved community. She has served as lead teacher and building leader at Mills Lawn Elementary in Yellow Springs as well as elementary principal with Trotwood-Madison City Schools. Her awards include the Howard L. Post Excellence in Education Award from Greene County and Golden Ram Award from Trotwood. She has also worked with Central State and Wilberforce universities. As president of Friends for Payne, she has unflinchingly led the effort to raise funds for Payne Theological Seminary. As an active lay member of the United A.M.E Church, her interest in bridging inter-racial relationships with the Xenia community led her to coordinate and implement the Crossing Communities program among the area’s many churches.

DeWine, of Cedarville, will be inducted for her endeavors in community enrichment. She was a home economics major in college, and she has long been sharing those skills with her family, her local community, and beyond. As the wife of Gov. Mike DeWine, she is possibly best known for the personal cookbooks she passes out as she campaigns on her husband’s behalf. But it is obvious that her many valuable contributions, local and far, have always centered on caring for others. She is a strong supporter of the MOMS2B program that operates through the county Cooperative Extension Service. As first lady, DeWine has been traveling the state to push for all 88 Ohio counties to have funding for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which offers free books to children from birth to kindergarten. In honor of their late daughter, Becky, the DeWines established a school in Haiti which feeds and educates more than 5,000 K-12 students on eight campuses. Her desire to help people reaches beyond Greene County and has enriched many lives.

Hunt, of Xenia, will be inducted for her endeavors in community service. She promoted downtown Xenia, devoting countless hours and financial support to the nonprofit Downtown Xenia Now. She played a major role in downtown Xenia becoming one of only 20 cities in the US and Canada to receive the Benjamin Moore Main Street Matters Award, which allowed for major facelifts to many downtown historic buildings. Hunt personally raised more than half the funds needed to put downtown Xenia on the National Register of Historic Places. She and her husband played a vital part to insure two large downtown murals would be completed by hosting the artist during two summers. A lifelong member of Cornerstone Bible Church, Hunt has played the piano for Sunday morning and evening services for more than 50 years.Sue is a member of the Xenia Business Network, a faith-based group that has made significant monetary donations to local residents in need as well as the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce Women in Business and the Greene County Safety Council.

McCauley, of Fairborn, will be inducted for her endeavors in community service. She is the founder and chair of Operation Fairborn Cares, a grass roots organization supporting Greene County veterans who have served since 9/11, helping them with emergency financial needs. OFC has supported 61 veteran requests worth almost $42,000. She serves as a veteran resource advisor to the Greene County Veterans Court. As a Wright State alumnus, she serves on the University College Advisory Board and provides guidance to the Wright State Veterans Association. She serves as a trustee and treasurer at the Family Violence Prevention Center where she is a fund-raiser and advocate. McCauley is an active supportive member of Fairborn Rotary, the Lions Club, and the 100 Women of Greene County group. She has been an executive board member for the Greene County Housing Program and has given guidance to providing quality services to homeless residents of Greene County. McCauley dedicated eight years to the City of Fairborn as a council member, serving two of those years as deputy mayor.

Prystaloski, of Beavercreek, will be inducted for her endeavors in community service. She has served her community of Beavercreek and Greene County in myriad ways. She has long been involved in local Beavercreek government, serving on the board of zoning appeals and planning commission followed by election to city council, then vice mayor and mayor. Later she was appointed to the Beavercreek Township Trustees. Support for the military has always been a priority for Prystaloski. She is a longtime auxiliary member of the VFW Post 8312 and an original member of the Miami Valley Military Affairs Association, where she served as president and events chair organizing many activities. Prystaloski partnered with Gold Star families to construct a memorial at the Air Force Museum. She has served on the Greene County Children’s Services Board and was very involved in the approval and building of Angel’s Pass Memorial Park on Factory Road in Beavercreek, which honored the young Girl Scouts killed in a tragic car/railroad accident at that spot many years ago.

Reichert, of Yellow Springs, will be inducted for her endeavors in film-making. In 1970, she was awarded a degree in documentary arts from Antioch College. During her long career, Reichert has been involved in more than 20 film productions. Her films, co-directed with Jim Klein and later with Steven Bognar, have given voice to women and working people, infusing their stories with poignancy and dignity. For 28 years, she was a professor of film production at Wright State in the department of theatre, dance and motion pictures and is now professor emeritus. She has mentored dozens of emerging filmmakers from around the country. She is co-founder of Indie Caucus, working to keep independent documentary form alive and well. Reichert’s film “A Lion in the House” (with Bognar) was a prime time Emmy-winning PBS special about children with cancer. In 2018, she received the International Documentary Association’s Career Achievement Award. Most recently, Reichert worked with Bognar on highly recognized documentaries “The Last Truck” and “American Factory,” which shared the stories of workers at the former GM facility in nearby Moraine. “American Factory” won the 2019 Best Documentary Academy Award.

Inductees will be recognized at a private celebration.