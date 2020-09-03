GCPH encourages residents to make a disaster plan

XENIA — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) is supporting September as National Preparedness Month to increase awareness and preparedness throughout the county.

The event, now in its sixteenth year, is a nationwide, month-long effort hosted by the Ready Campaign and Citizen Corps, encouraging households, businesses and communities to prepare and plan for emergencies.

This year’s theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait…Make Your Plan Today.” Each week during the month will focus on a different aspect of preparedness.

Week one, Sept. 1-5 will focus on making a plan, including CDC recommendations due to COVID-19.

Week two, Sept. 6-12 is about building a kit that includes supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in one home.

Week three, Sept. 13-19 will focus on preparing for disasters and limiting their impact on families.

Week four, Sept. 20-26 teaches youth about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case they are separated from their families.

According to GCPH officials, one of NPM’s key messages includes “being prepared in the event of an emergency can help you to be self-reliant in the face of being without utilities and electricity, water service, access to a supermarket or local services, or maybe even without response from police, fire or rescue for up to three days.”

Preparing starts with four steps:

1. Be informed about emergencies that could happen in your community, and what to do before, during and after an emergency.

2. Make a plan for what to do in an emergency.

3. Build an emergency supply kit.

4. Get involved.

National Preparedness Month encourages families to make an emergency preparedness plan.Those who already have one in place should update it using the CDC recommendations due to COVID-19, and practice it.

For more information about the Ready Campaign and National Preparedness Month, visit www.ready.gov or call 1-800-BE-READY.