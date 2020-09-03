Old Timers Club’s 50th show canceled

XENIA — Old Timers Days — the latest festival to fall to the pandemic — has a big reason to celebrate safely next year.

Lester Davis, president of Old Timers Club, made the decision two weeks ago to cancel what would have been the 50th year for the festival. The show was slated for the Sept. 25 weekend.

“It’s a shame that COVID has hit, but we gotta think of the safety of all of our people who have supported us over the years,” Davis said Wednesday. “I thought it was the best decision to cancel the show.”

This is only the second time the show has been canceled in its half-century history. The first time was in 2000 due to a tornado.

Old Timers Days, which invites attendees to step back in time, is always held at the Greene County Fairgrounds during the last weekend in September.

Festival-goers watch threshing and saw mill demonstrations and tractor pulls, and enjoy hay rides, various contests, and auctions.

Davis said festivities were going to be extra exciting this year for the golden anniversary, but loyal attendees will just have to wait until next time.

“We are gonna bring it all back,” Lester said of the “special entertainment” lined up, which he said will be announced later. “We are just gonna have a special year the next year for our 50th year.”

Davis thanked community members who have supported the Old Timers Club throughout the years. The local club is known for celebrating the ways of the past, honoring kindness and courtesy, and working to help those in the community who need assistance.

“We’ll see everybody back next year,” he said.

File photo Held the last weekend of September at the Greene County Fairgrounds every year — except in 2000 and 2020 — Old Timers Days attracts visitors for tractor pulls, threshing and saw mill demonstrations, and entertainment. The show will be back September 2021.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

