New Soin expansion houses advanced ICU, OR facilities

BEAVERCREEK — Thursday, Sept. 3 marks the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest wing of Soin Medical Center.

The $70 million project took nearly 20 months to complete, and is expected to create 50 new jobs. The opening of the new facility brings the number of staff employed at the hospital to nearly 1,000 people.

The coronavirus pandemic had set back the construction schedule by about four weeks, as suppliers were forced to delay the shipping of building materials.

The enhanced ICU and surgical tower opens to patients on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and includes three additional operating rooms, and additional surgery preparation and recovery facilities. Named for Neelam and Shachi Rattan, the intensive care unit adds five additional ICU beds, and 12 new intermediate care beds. The 17 new critical care beds more than double the medical center’s previous ICU capacity.

“Soin was built with the future in mind,” said Rick Dodds, president of both Soin Medical Center and Greene Memorial Hospital. “The services we provide here will complement what is needed in the community right now.”

Patients sick with COVID-19 often require an extended length of stay at the hospital, and Kettering Health Network (KHN) officials expect that this new facility will be instrumental in serving those critically ill patients.

Additional construction in the new wing includes updated waiting rooms, complete with comfy chairs and electronic fireplaces. Expanded consultation rooms with integrated technology allow families to see medical imaging and other necessary materials right on the wall.

The ICU beds themselves also make use of state-of-the-art technology. The critical care rooms are the only ones in the building to have ICU booms attached to the ceiling. Similar to those found in operating rooms, one of the functions of this system is that patients can be moved as necessary by a motorized lift, which is safer for both the patient and staff.

Greene Memorial Hospital, also a member of KHN, closed its ICU in February, and elected not to renew its Level 3 Trauma Designation, according to previous reporting by this newspaper. However, with the opening of this new facility at Soin, KHN will significantly increase its net ICU capacity serving Greene County, according to Dodds.

Though the hospital still plans for capital needs on a three-year basis, planning for capacity is now done in increments of 60-90 days as the hospital responds to the evolving situation. The coronavirus pandemic has changed how the medical center operates, but the completed construction is a boon for handling the unpredictability that is COVID-19, officials explained.

KHN officials have further plans for building and expanding the network of hospitals in the area, including doubling the size of the Jamestown facility.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be livestreamed via YouTube at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.

During a tour of the enhanced ICU and surgical tower at Soin Medical Center Sept. 2, Soin President Rick Dodds said, “The services we provide here will complement what is needed in the community right now.” https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_20200902_102915-2-.jpg During a tour of the enhanced ICU and surgical tower at Soin Medical Center Sept. 2, Soin President Rick Dodds said, “The services we provide here will complement what is needed in the community right now.” London Bishop | Greene County News The new facilities include expanded surgery prep and recovery beds. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_20200902_103555-2-.jpg The new facilities include expanded surgery prep and recovery beds. London Bishop | Greene County News Waiting rooms are comfortable for families with loved ones in intensive care. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_20200902_104234-2-.jpg Waiting rooms are comfortable for families with loved ones in intensive care. London Bishop | Greene County News ICU beds include state-of-the-art technology that is safer to use for both patients and staff. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_20200902_105228.jpg ICU beds include state-of-the-art technology that is safer to use for both patients and staff. London Bishop | Greene County News

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter