Apple Country Farm Market maze thanks heroes

SPRING VALLEY — The MAiZE at Apple Country Farm Market — open Saturday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2323 US Route 42 — gives a special thanks to local heroes.

This year, all ticket sales will be sold touchless online at www.applecountryfarm.com. Event organizers said a modest number of tickets will be available for each time slot to maintain a safe and comfortable flow of guests.

Opening for its 18th season, the 7-acre corn maze in Spring Valley spells out “Thanks to our Heroes” and tributes firefighters, police, medical professionals, and other heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The maze is open 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 1-8 p.m. Saturdays and 12-6 p.m. Sundays. Friday and Saturday are “flashlight nights in the maze” where visitors are encouraged to bring their own flashlights.

“The MAiZE 2020 is more than just a cornfield maze,” maze master Dale Hagler, owner of Apple Country Farm Market, said in a release. “It’s a unique, fun-filled interactive adventure for friends and family that entertains everyone who’s willing to take the challenge.”

Touted as an “outdoor adventure in a safe environment,” groups — from school classes and Scouts troops to youth and corporate groups — can participate in team-building challenges and interactive learning. Each group leader can develop his or her own plan for the group’s adventure. Staff members are available inside the maze to give hints and help.

During an interactive game, “Farm Scene Investigation: The Day Farmer Joe went Missing,” participants will find six location scenes within the maze. At each scene they will find an animal, weapon, and location to eliminate. Participants will punch their card to keep track of clues.

Children will also be able to participate in a mini maze, get their photographs taken with cut-out barnyard caricatures, visit barnyard goats, and mine for gemstones, arrowheads, and more.

A portion of all 2020 maze admission proceeds will be donated to the Greene Foundation, Circle of Victory, to benefit cancer patients in Greene County.

Apple Country Farm Market also offers visitors an opportunity to shop for a variety of apples, fresh cider, honey, apple cider slushies, pumpkins, gourds, squash, fall gifts, and pick-your-own Jack-o’-lantern pumpkins.

From Xenia, take US Route 42 South four miles past the bypass. Apple Country Farm Market is located on the right.

Maze admission is $9 plus $.99 for reservation fee for adults, $7 plus $.99 reservation fee for youth 4-12 years, and free for children 3 and younger.

For more information, call the MAiZE hotline at 937-750-1005, e-mail applecountry@sbcglobal.net or visit www.applecountryfarm.com.

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0026.JPG https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_Maze.jpg DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0026.JPG

Maze tickets go touchless for 2020

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.