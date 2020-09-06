OSU Extension hosting virtual youth cooking club

XENIA — Greene County OSU Extension will begin hosting virtual cooking classes for kids.

The 4-H Let’s Start Cooking SPIN Club is open to any school-age youth interested in learning how to cook and make healthy snacks. SPIN stands for a “Special Interest 4-H experience” which focuses on one topic for a minimum of six meetings.

Participants will learn about kitchen equipment, food prep, how to read recipes, and measure ingredients. They will also learn how to slice and dice and cook in a microwave oven, on the stove, and in a conventional oven, all while keeping safety in mind.

Meetings will be held 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, and Oct. 22.

All will be held virtually via Zoom. An event link will be sent after registration. Registration is required at bit.ly/3gXoYM4

Minimal supplies are required.

Anyone is welcome to join. Participants do not need to be in 4-H to attend.

Individuals with questions can contact Rebecca Supinger, 4-H educator OSU Extension Greene County, at Supinger.5@osu.edu.