Ribbon cut at Cedarville Community Park

Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News

Cedarville Community Park committee members unveil the village park’s new look Sept. 6. Updates include new playground equipment, landscaping, and fencing and bridges. The village received $59,000 in 2019 Community Development Block Grant funding through the Greene County Department of Development for the new equipment. Other donors contributed to the project as well.

Pictured at the ribbon cutting are committee members Katie Blocher, Cheryl Hudgell, Jackie Pyles and Andrew Wonders with Cedarville Mayor Tony Pergram. Not pictured are committee members Grace Becknell and Nick Dudukovich and Department of Development Community Development Coordinator Sarah Mault. Others involved in the project were Greene County Parks and Trails, village administrators, Dean’s Landscaping, Cedarville Township trustees, and mowers Larry Sparks and Gary Furay.

Popsicles and teddy bears were the treats of choice for local children.

The Temps play live music after the ribbon cutting. Fireworks ended the Labor Day festivities in the village.

Kids climb on the new equipment at Cedarville Community Park.

Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News Cedarville Community Park committee members unveil the village park’s new look Sept. 6. Updates include new playground equipment, landscaping, and fencing and bridges. The village received $59,000 in 2019 Community Development Block Grant funding through the Greene County Department of Development for the new equipment. Other donors contributed to the project as well. Pictured at the ribbon cutting are committee members Katie Blocher, Cheryl Hudgell, Jackie Pyles and Andrew Wonders with Cedarville Mayor Tony Pergram. Not pictured are committee members Grace Becknell and Nick Dudukovich and Department of Development Community Development Coordinator Sarah Mault. Others involved in the project were Greene County Parks and Trails, village administrators, Dean’s Landscaping, Cedarville Township trustees, and mowers Larry Sparks and Gary Furay. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_Park1.jpg Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News Cedarville Community Park committee members unveil the village park’s new look Sept. 6. Updates include new playground equipment, landscaping, and fencing and bridges. The village received $59,000 in 2019 Community Development Block Grant funding through the Greene County Department of Development for the new equipment. Other donors contributed to the project as well. Pictured at the ribbon cutting are committee members Katie Blocher, Cheryl Hudgell, Jackie Pyles and Andrew Wonders with Cedarville Mayor Tony Pergram. Not pictured are committee members Grace Becknell and Nick Dudukovich and Department of Development Community Development Coordinator Sarah Mault. Others involved in the project were Greene County Parks and Trails, village administrators, Dean’s Landscaping, Cedarville Township trustees, and mowers Larry Sparks and Gary Furay. Popsicles and teddy bears were the treats of choice for local children. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_TeddyBears.jpg Popsicles and teddy bears were the treats of choice for local children. The Temps play live music after the ribbon cutting. Fireworks ended the Labor Day festivities in the village. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_TheTemps.jpg The Temps play live music after the ribbon cutting. Fireworks ended the Labor Day festivities in the village. Kids climb on the new equipment at Cedarville Community Park. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_ParkPlaying.jpg Kids climb on the new equipment at Cedarville Community Park.