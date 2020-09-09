Stevens family celebrating 70 years

Gene and Shana (Hafen) Stevens are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary Sept. 9.

Married in Mount Pleasant, Utah in 1950, Gene entered the military and served his country for 24 years during the Korean and, as a fighter pilot, Vietnam conflicts, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1978. Gene and Shana continued to live in Beavercreek while Gene worked for the federal government at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base until retiring in 1995. A 32-year member of the Gem City Sweet Adelines, Shana directed her church choir for more than 30 years. Through the years, they have both volunteered and served in the local communities and LDS Church.

They have five children: Allan and Denyse, Dale and Beverly, Jan and Paul Newbold, Robert, and Michael and Lana. They have 21 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren living in California, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Ohio, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.