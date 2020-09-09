Alzheimer’s Association to host Q&A session

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will host a virtual Q&A session with a gerontological nurse practitioner on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The free educational program will occur from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16 via video conferencing. Phyllis Atkinson will give an overview of the disease and participants can ask questions. Alzheimer’s, which is a form of dementia, is a progressive brain disease that cannot be prevented, cured or slowed, according to a release.

Atkinson has been a nurse for 41 years with 27 of those years as a gerontological nurse practitioner. She has worked in all areas of geriatrics including long-term care, rehab, and geriatric assessment centers.

To RSVP, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. After registering, participants will receive a link to participate.