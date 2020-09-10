County library receives COVID safety funding

COLUMBUS — The Office of Budget and Management distributed $175,000 to the Greene County Public Library in Xenia Sept. 9 as part of COVID-19 safety funding to Ohio Public Libraries.

The Ohio Controlling Board authorized the funding July 27, according to a press release from the office.

Payments are funded with Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) provided to the state from the US Department of Treasury as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Thanks to our partners in the General Assembly, specifically Senator Bob Hackett, CARES Act funding is going back into our communities and supporting local resources,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “We know this funding will be put to good use serving the community.”

The funding is meant to assist libraries in operating safely during the COVID-19 public health emergency, including supporting increased sanitation costs, maintaining social distancing, purchasing personal protection equipment (PPE), and other necessary costs to comply with public health orders, local health department recommendations, and best practices.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News The Greene County Public Library in Xenia recently received COVID-19 safety funding designated for Ohio public libraries. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_Library.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News The Greene County Public Library in Xenia recently received COVID-19 safety funding designated for Ohio public libraries.