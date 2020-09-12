Healthy Halloween Hustle set for October

XENIA — The 6th Annual Healthy Halloween Hustle is less than a month away and registration for those wanting a T-shirt before the event has been extended.

Entrants now have until Thursday, Sept. 17 to sign up and be guaranteed the popular T-shirt by Oct. 1. All who register will receive the shirt but registration must be completed by the deadline to have it at the beginning of the event.

The hustle is a fun and health-oriented 5K run/walk/tread that will take place throughout October as a virtual event. Participants will set a goal of completing one, two or three 5K walk/run/treads. Upon reporting back completion of their commitment — done on their own or with friends at a time and place of their choice — registrants will be awarded a participation medal in bronze, silver or gold based on the goal they achieved.

Those who simply want to support the fundraiser can just register and receive a shirt. All registrants will receive information about shirt delivery and the reporting process.

Registration fees are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Additional information and the registration form are available at xcsfoundation.com and in the office at each school building.

Proceeds benefit the Xenia Community Schools Foundation, which is dedicated to enriching the academic pursuits of all students, faculty and staff within Xenia Community Schools. The foundation provides grants for teacher and classroom enrichment programs from donations and investment income of the foundation.