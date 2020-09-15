Rural King reopens after partial collapse

Photo courtesy Xenia Fire Division
Photo courtesy Xenia Fire Division A large portion of the building’s facade collapsed exposing insulation and some of the building’s structure.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News Rural King in Xenia was closed Monday morning after part of the building’s front facade collapsed Sunday afternoon. The store was reopned in the afternoon. No injuries were reported, according to the Xenia Fire Division.