Youth fishing derby cancelled

XENIA — The annual youth fishing derby, sponsored by the Xenia Board for Recreation, Arts & Cultural Activities, has been cancelled, the city announced Monday.

The board originally postponed the event, which typically takes place in June. Members hoped to hold the fishing derby during the fall, however, due to several factors resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the board made the decision to cancel the event, according to a release from the city.

Children who normally participate in the event are in close contact with judges and volunteers, and the fishing derby typically draws a large crowd.

“In the interest of public safety for the participants and volunteers, BRACA members do not feel the event would be viable. The restrictions on large gatherings also remain in place in Ohio,” the release said.

Board members also considered the financial situation in the area.

“In the past, our local business community has generously contributed donations to the fishing derby,” the release said. “Considering the economic hardships COVID-19 has placed on businesses across the country, BRACA members did not want to burden them with the request.”

BRACA is planning to hold the event next year.