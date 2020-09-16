BOE director advises voters to request ballots now

XENIA — Greene County Board of Elections’ (BOE) director is recommending voters who choose to vote absentee in the Nov. 3 election to request their ballots now.

“However, voters need to be aware that if they request an absentee ballot then that is the ballot they must vote,” BOE Director Llyn McCoy said by email Tuesday.

According to McCoy, if that person goes to the polls on Election Day or the BOE office for early in-person voting, he or she would have to vote a provisional ballot, McCoy said.

Applications for absentee ballots can be found on the board’s website at www.co.greene.oh.us/128/Board-of-Elections. Applications can also be found on the Secretary of State’s website at VoteOhio.gov, which also allows citizens to request their applications online and then have them mailed to them.

Completed applications can be mailed to the BOE at 551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385, or dropped off in the secure silver ballot drop box located outside of the BOE office. Citizens can track their request and ballot online at VoteOhio.gov/track.

Ballots will be mailed to homes beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, McCoy said.

McCoy advises voters to get their voted ballots back in the mail as soon as possible. Voters can also drop off voted ballots in the drop box outside of the BOE.

If a voter returns his or her absentee ballot by mail, it must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2 and received by the BOE within 10 days. If it is returned in person, the BOE must receive the ballot no later than 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Precautions will be taken at in-person voting

Four weeks of early in-person voting at the BOE begins Tuesday, Oct. 6.

McCoy said voters who show up at the office to vote early during designated times — or to vote on Election Day at the polls — will need to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

“Masks will be provided to those who don’t have one,” McCoy said. “If a voter is unable or refuses to wear a mask they will be voted outside. No voter will be turned away because of refusal to wear a mask.”

The BOE will provide masks, gowns, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer to precinct election officials, McCoy said. Equipment will be sanitized in between voters and hand sanitizer stations will be provided for voters as well.

Polls are open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Still time to register to vote

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5.

Residents can fill out a voter registration form on the BOE website and mail it to the BOE in Xenia or drop it off in the ballot box outside of the office.

A voter lookup tool on the board’s website allows individuals to check their registration. Or, residents can register to vote or update their registration online by visiting VoteOhio.gov.

File photo Absentee ballot requests and voter registration forms can be dropped off in the secure ballot box outside of the Greene County Board of Elections at 551 Ledbetter Road in Xenia. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_BallotBox.jpg File photo Absentee ballot requests and voter registration forms can be dropped off in the secure ballot box outside of the Greene County Board of Elections at 551 Ledbetter Road in Xenia.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

