Xenia pleased with abbreviated report card

XENIA — Xenia schools received some good news on the much-abbreviated 2020 state report card released Tuesday.

Every third grader in the district met the reading requirements for promotion to fourth grade. Ohio’s Third Grade Reading Guarantee ensures students are successful in reading before moving on to fourth grade. Schools must provide supports for struggling readers in early grades, according to the Ohio Department of Education. In 2018, 99.3 percent met the requirements.

“We are especially pleased to see that 100 percent of our students met the third grade reading guarantee, ensuring that our youngest learners have a strong foundation for continued academic success,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton.

This year’s report cards do not contain overall grades for any district or building, individual grades or ratings for given components, or performance measures. The report cards also do not include any information about student performance on state tests, the academic growth of students during the school year, and the extent to which achievement gaps are being addressed for students.

This is in keeping with legislation passed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that also canceled the administration of most state tests for the last portion of the 2019-2020 school year, according to the ODE. In addition to the K-3 reading, districts also received date regarding graduation rate and prepared for success, which looks at how well prepared students are for future opportunities, whether training in a technical field or preparing for work or college.

Xenia received a prepared for success score of 37.1 percent, earning 235.8 points out of a possible 636. Last year’s score was 36.4 percent. Districts earn a point for each student who earned a remediation free score on all parts of the ACT or SAT, earned an honors diploma, and/or earned an industry-recognized credential. Bonus points are earned for students who also earned a three or higher on at least one AP exam; earned a four or higher on at least one IB exam; and/or earned at least three college credits before leaving high school.

Xenia’s 4-year graduation rate for students in the class of 2019 was 81.8 percent, down slightly from 82.1 percent in 2018. The 5-year rate was 84.9 percent.

“Even during an interrupted year, Xenia Community Schools met several of our targets, including maintaining graduation rates that are comparable with similar districts and in keeping with the state average,” Lofton said. “Seeing more students who are college- or career-ready when they leave our buildings is an achievement to be proud of.”

