Cedar Cliff does well on report card

CEDARVILLE — Cedar Cliff performed well according to the abbreviated 2020 state report card released Tuesday.

The district improved its graduation rate and its Prepared for Success score, while remaining perfect in the number of third graders being eligible for promotion to fourth grade.

This year’s report cards do not contain overall grades for any district or building, individual grades or ratings for given components, or performance measures. The report cards also do not include any information about student performance on state tests, the academic growth of students during the school year, and the extent to which achievement gaps are being addressed for students.

This is in keeping with legislation passed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that also canceled the administration of most state tests for the last portion of the 2019-2020 school year, according to the ODE. In addition to the K-3 reading, districts also received date regarding graduation rate and prepared for success, which looks at how well prepared students are for future opportunities, whether training in a technical field or preparing for work or college.

“It only makes sense the State of Ohio would not include more grades when so much was affected by the COVID pandemic,” Superintendent Chad Mason said. “If anything, the past few months have highlighted just how important schools are in areas other than testing. It is my hope that when life gets back to ‘normal’ legislators remember this fact when they have discussions regarding report card indicators and school district measurements.”

Cedarville High School had a 4-year graduation rate of 98 percent, up from 95.5 percent the previous year. The 5-year rate was 97.7 percent.

Every third grader in the district met the reading requirements for promotion to fourth grade. Ohio’s Third Grade Reading Guarantee ensures students are successful in reading before moving on to fourth grade. Schools must provide supports for struggling readers in early grades, according to the Ohio Department of Education. Every student met the requirements as well the previous year as well.

Cedar Cliff received a prepared for success score of 71.3 percent, earning 67 points out of a possible 94. The previous year’s score was 58.4 percent. Districts earn a point for each student who earned a remediation free score on all parts of the ACT or SAT, earned an honors diploma, and/or earned an industry-recognized credential. Bonus points are earned for students who also earned a three or higher on at least one AP exam; earned a four or higher on at least one IB exam; and/or earned at least three college credits before leaving high school.

“The district has always done well in our graduation rate, Prepared for Success, and student passage of the Third Grade Reading Guarantee indicators,” Mason said.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

