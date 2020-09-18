Power Points football game returns

XENIA — Want the chance to win $1,000 by picking winners of NFL games?

Then check out the the Xenia Daily Gazette and Fairborn Daily Herald each Saturday. Once again, these two publications will carry the Power Points football contest, in which you can also win fabulous local prizes.

The contest runs during the 2020-21 season and features a unique scoring system in which contestants must pick each game each week, and rank each pick in order of confidence in that pick to earn points. A total of 136 points are possible each week — the most-confident pick is worth 16 points, down to 1 point for the least-confident pick. The contestant from all participating newspapers who tallies the most points wins the grand prize, and the local contestant who tallies the most points wins the local prize courtesy of Ramsey’s Furniture.

Look each Saturday for the entry form in the newspaper. You may enter the contest only once weekly. Your entry must be received by the newspaper by 2 p.m. on Thursdays — Wednesday of Thanksgiving week — during the season.