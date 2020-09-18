Xenia, Greeneview schools have first COVID-19 case

XENIA — Xenia and Greeneview schools reported their first positive COVID-19 tests this week.

According to a letter from Xenia High School Principal David Torrence dated Sept. 16, the district was informed on Sept. 15 that an individual in the school tested positive. For privacy reasons, other additional details about the case were not released, so it’s unknown if it’s a student or staff member.

Greeneview’s positive test — in the elementary school — was discovered Sept. 15 and was announced on its website and a letter was sent to those affected after contact tracing.

Both districts took immediate action to try and prevent the spread of the illness.

“We have been working closely with local public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to isolate the individual diagnosed with COVID-19; to identify anyone who might have be considered to have been in close contact with the individual; and, to clean and disinfect those areas of the school building where the individual was prior to their testing positive for the virus,” the Xenia letter said.

Greeneview officials said they worked “late into the evening” to conduct contact tracing to determine who had been within close contact to the individual.

“This evening we made automated calls to all of the impacted students and staff members and informed them of their exposure,” the post said. “An email was also sent to the parent accounts of the children impacted, providing them with more details about the required quarantine following this exposure.”

Torrence said that after contract tracing protocols were completed, all individuals needing to undergo quarantine or testing have been notified.

“If you were not contacted, then you or your student were not affected by the protocol, and you do not need to observe the quarantine protocol,” Torrence wrote. “The health and safety of our students and staff remain our first priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation and update you, if needed.”

No Xenia athletic events have been cancelled due to the positive test.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

