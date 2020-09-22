Blandino to receive 5-day suspension, reassignment

FAIRBORN — Fairborn teacher Mike Blandino will receive a five-day suspension and reassignment following violations of several school board policies, according to personnel documents obtained by this newspaper.

Earlier this month, Blandino was found in violation of school board policies following alleged inappropriate comments on both his personal and school-run social media accounts.

On Sept. 10, Blandino signed a “Reassignment and Last Chance Agreement,” stating that he would receive a five-day unpaid suspension on days determined by the board. The agreement also indicated that he would step down from his classroom duties and be “placed on special assignment with the board.” Those duties are to be determined by the superintendent at a later date.

According to the documents, Blandino must also receive training on racial sensitivity and provide documentation to the board of that training’s completion. Additionally, per the agreement, Blandino must henceforth “maintain appropriate professional relationships with students at all times, regardless of location,” and “refrain from any inappropriate or derogatory remarks toward students.”

If he fails to adhere to the above, the board is to provide Blandino with a written notice and a hearing. At such a hearing, Blandino would be able to have a Fairborn Education Association (FEA) representative present, as well as a lawyer. If it is found that he has violated the provisions in the agreement, he must submit his resignation.

Blandino’s wife, Barbara, resigned from her position on the Fairborn Board of Education earlier this month.

Mike Blandino has been on administrative leave since June for alleged inappropriate statements on social media, as well as alleged inappropriate comments made toward students.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

