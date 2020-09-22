Xenia offering students free meals

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools will participate in the extension of the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program through the state of Ohio, offering free breakfast and lunch each day to students in all grades, the district announced Monday.

Currently, the district offers free meals at the elementary and middle school buildings as part of the Community Eligibility Program (CEP). This extension of free meals for high school students is funded under a temporary extension of the Summer Seamless Option, which ends Dec. 31.

“We know what a difficult year this has been for many of our families, and we are pleased to participate in this program ensuring that all of our students get full meals while at school to help fuel their learning,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton. “Providing breakfast and lunch to those who might not otherwise get that gives all of our students a solid start to their day and the energy to focus and learn in the classroom.”

Xenia High School students who want to continue receiving free or reduced meals after the first semester should complete the application in Final Forms prior to Dec. 14 so that paperwork can be processed prior to winter break.

All students must take a nutritionally complete meal to be eligible, and students must still pay for a la carte items or additional meals.

This program is not a substitute for the academic fee waiver application, which is based on need and must still be completed in Final Forms, district officials said.