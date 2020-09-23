Ohio MGV conference coming in October 2021

XENIA — The OSU Extension Greene County Master Gardener Volunteers will host the 2021 State Master Gardener Volunteer Conference Oct. 14 through Oct. 16, 2021.

Certified Master Gardener volunteers will visit from all over the state to explore the area and attend the two-and-one-half day conference. The conference will be an opportunity for members to network and gather information, engage in education by attending workshops highlighting horticultural topics and go on local tours in Greene County. By attending the educational sessions during the conference, MGV’s will be inspired and take back new ideas so they can give back to their communities.

The Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) program is a volunteer group focused on horticultural education as part of the Ohio State University Extension service. The MGVs receive intensive training in horticulture and are then certified and volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities for Ohio residents through local OSU Extension county offices. Working with OSU Extension personnel, MGVs provide services such as: educational gardening activities for children, adults, senior citizens, and disabled persons; community beautification projects; developing and mentoring community or demonstration gardens; and answering gardening questions from the public on our horticulture helpline.

After successfully completing their internship, MGVs take on projects within the community. These projects can be related to soil science, native plants, pest management, educating the public, composting, tree care, garden design, maintaining a community garden along with a host of other topics. Certified MGVs in Greene County alone contribute yearly more than 5,500 hours of volunteering and spend almost 3,000 hours gaining continuing education training. All this totals over $141,000 in services provided by them on an annual basis. In addition, more than 3,000 pounds of fresh produce is grown by MGVs and donated each year to local food banks.

The conference will gather more than 300 MGVs of the more than 3,300 in the state. The conference theme is “Greene: More Than a Color” and nationally recognized keynote speakers will highlight this outstanding continuing education event for MGVs.

Interested business owners or private citizens are encouraged to sponsor this event, set up a booth to showcase their business, or become a partner to support the horticulture industry in Greene County and Ohio. For more information, contact Kim Hupman at 937-736-7209 or hupman.5@osu.edu, or Trevor Corboy at 937-736-7203 or corboy.3@osu.edu.