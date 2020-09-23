FVPC to host virtual candlelight vigil for victims, survivors

FVPC offers a range of services to help protect victims and provide the support services necessary to rebuild their lives through our four-prong approach of prevention, intervention, safe housing and outreach. Services include a 24-Hour Crisis Hotline, safe housing, children and youth services, community advocacy, counseling, education and training. The mission of FVPC is to reduce family and relationship violence and its impact in Greene County.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone that is, contact the Family Violence Prevention Center of Greene County. Please do not close your eyes to the violence. If you believe that the abuse will stop without help, you are wrong. Statistics show that over time the abuse gets worse and more frequent.

XENIA — Family Violence Prevention Center of Greene County (FVPC) is inviting all community members to virtually tune in to its annual candlelight vigil on Monday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.

The vigil is going virtual this year — through Facebook — in an effort to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Each year, FVPC staff and community supporters spend the first Monday of October to mourn the losses and honor the lives of all victims and survivors. The vigil will help raise awareness of domestic violence in Greene County as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

To tune in on Facebook, individuals can first follow the Family Violence Prevention Center page and then click on the “Virtual Candlelight Vigil” event. The event will include local leaders offering their support and vocalist Ashley Foster singing “Invincible” by Kelly Clarkson.

Next the event will go live for the rest of the ceremony. Viewers are encouraged to have candles ready for their own personal experience while FVPC staff lead the candlelight moment.

A memorial candle display will be in view during the live portion of the event.

“If you have someone in your life that has been touched by domestic violence and you would like a candle lit in his or her honor or memory, please contact Harmony Thoma at 937-376-8526 and she will respectfully include your loved one,” FVPC officials said in a release. “You can also add your own name if you are the survivor and would like to receive the positive energy.”

The program will also include the “Clothesline Project” — a display of story-telling t-shirts created by service recipients of the center.

For more information about the event, call FVPC at 937-376-8526 or 937-426-6535

File photo Community members participate in Family Violence Prevention Center's candlelight vigil at The Greene Town Center last October.

Staff report