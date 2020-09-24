Spend An Afternoon Around Town Saturday

XENIA — The City of Xenia is inviting everyone to spend some time in the downtown area Saturday.

In partnership with downtown businesses, An Afternoon Around Town will be held from 12-6 p.m. and will feature local shops, eateries, plus food trucks and live music. According to Public Relations Coordinator Christina Schaefer, many stores will be adjusting their hours to be open later than normal and will be offering specials.

In addition to One Bistro, Coffee Hub, Courthouse Coffee & Cafe, FLOUR Bake Shop, Sweet’s Boutique, The Buck and Ear, and Devil Wind Brewery, there will be nine food trucks scattered throughout downtown along Main and Detroit streets.

“The food trucks will be a ‘soft opening’ to the upcoming weekly food truck rallies that will be held every Friday evening beginning in October,” Schaefer said in an email.

The Wild Banana, Billie Gold’s Bubble Tea, Cupzilla – Korean BBQ, Ron’s Holy Smokin’ BBQ, Marty’s Waffles, Bessie’s Homemade Noodles, T’s Heavenly Taste, and The Ice Cream Trolley will be downtown, along with another one at Devil Wind Brewery. The brewery will also be featuring a band, Schaefer said.

The city will have a booth and will be hosting a scavenger hunt using the “X Man” logo.

“The main idea of the event is to offer something new/different in downtown to draw in some people from out of town to shop at our local businesses,” Schaefer said.

Those attending are encouraged to wear masks and keep their social distance. There will be sanitizing stations available, Schaefer said.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.