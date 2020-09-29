Five non-profits receive grants through county

XENIA — The Greene County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) has awarded a total of $24,100 to five local non-profit organizations.

The CIC partnered with the Greene County Port Authority and the Greene County Department of Development to offer the grant program to local non-profits. The Greene County Non-profit Grant Program was created to aid non-profits with critical funding requests and to supplement other programs at local, state, and federal levels.

This year marks the second time that grants have been awarded to local non-profits through this program. County commissioners originally challenged the Department of Development with creating a program to help non-profit organizations after receiving feedback from Greene County citizens.

Funding for this grant originates with the Greene County Port Authority, which collects revenue from user fees associated with conduit financing for projects such as the REACH center, the Greene County Combined Health District, and PACE financing for the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

For this year’s program, the Port Authority voted to grant up to $25,000 to the CIC, which was then responsible for approving projects. Funding for future years will be dependent upon revenue collected from port projects.

There were 14 applicants for this year’s program; five were selected to receive grants.

“Our department is thrilled to offer assistance to local non-profits, especially during these chaotic times,” said Director of Development Eric Henry. “This money will quickly be put to good use to help the people who need it the most.”

The five non-profits awarded grants were:

One Bistro — to improve the outside façade to make it safer and more visually appealing;

Story Chain — to aid in the creation of audio recordings for children of incarcerated parents and autistic children;

Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center — to change the handicapped entryway by making it more accessible and safer;

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area — to fund the Greene County Children’s program which donates toys, clothes, and essentials to children for Christmas; and

Therapeutic Riding Institute — to assist in the creation of a ventilation system for the indoor arena which provides a venue for therapeutic horseback rides for children as young as five, all the way through adulthood.

“We appreciate everyone who took the time to apply for our program this year and we hope that they’ll apply again in the future,” CIC President John Finlay said.

Greene County Department of Development Manager Kristie Tidd and Director of Development Eric Henry present a check to Story Chain Director Jonathan Platt alongside Greene County Sheriff’s Maj. Kirk Keller Sept. 24. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_Story-Chain.jpg Greene County Department of Development Manager Kristie Tidd and Director of Development Eric Henry present a check to Story Chain Director Jonathan Platt alongside Greene County Sheriff’s Maj. Kirk Keller Sept. 24. Anna Bolton | Greene County News Eric Henry presents a check to Jacki Mayer, executive director of Therapeutic Riding Institute. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_TRI.jpg Eric Henry presents a check to Jacki Mayer, executive director of Therapeutic Riding Institute. Submitted photos Rebecca Cantrell, Greene County Director for United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, accepts the grant from Eric Henry and Kristie Tidd. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_United-Way.jpg Rebecca Cantrell, Greene County Director for United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, accepts the grant from Eric Henry and Kristie Tidd. Submitted photos Eric Henry and Kristie Tidd hand over a donation to Denise Davis, president of One Bistro. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_One-Bistro.jpg Eric Henry and Kristie Tidd hand over a donation to Denise Davis, president of One Bistro. Submitted photos Eric Henry gives a check to Judy Baker, executive director of the Xenia Adult and Recreation Services Center. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_XARSC.jpg Eric Henry gives a check to Judy Baker, executive director of the Xenia Adult and Recreation Services Center. Submitted photos