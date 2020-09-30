Fairbornites will walk to end Alzheimer’s Saturday

FAIRBORN — Fairborn citizens will participate in the largest Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the region. Bright and early on Saturday, Oct. 3, participants will spread out and walk around Greene and Montgomery counties to show their support for Alzheimer’s research.

Normally held at the former Fifth Third Field, now Day Air Ballpark, the 2020 Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer’s is being spearheaded by local community leaders. Maple Heights Baptist Church in Fairborn will host a local area walk, with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. The church will also provide refreshments and fun activities for the kids.

Participants will don their purple Alzheimer’s shirts in communities throughout the region as they walk in their neighborhoods instead of assembling as one large group. While the Alzheimer’s Association is not gathering a large crowd because of COVID-19 restrictions, participants can still join the movement. Registration is still open for this year’s walk.

“We wanted to provide participants multiple ways to support the ongoing needs of families facing Alzheimer’s disease, so we have found a way for people to walk safely or people can just fundraise and make a donation without walking,” said Karen Carter, vice president of development for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter.

According to a press release by the Miami Valley Chapter, this year’s event chairs are Amanda Zemmer, a clinical nurse specialist with Premier Health, and Michael Booth, managing stakeholder at Sebaly Shillito + Dyer.

“Like 6 million other families in the United States, my family currently has a member fighting the battle,” Booth said. “The Alzheimer’s Association provides support to families like mine and leads the way in funding research to find a cure. My support, and yours, will get us to that day when first a treatment, and then a cure, is found.”

Last year about 4,000 people around the Miami Valley participated in the walk in total. The Miami Valley Chapter’s goal is to raise $495,000.

To register, people can go to alz.org/walk.

Carter encouraged participants to download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app for additional digital tools.

On Walk Day, participants are encouraged to log onto Mainstage (the event’s interactive online experience), livestream the opening Promise Garden Ceremony, walk in their neighborhood, track their steps using the app, and visit the Promise Garden location.

Participants at the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s pose with Gem, the Dayton Dragons’ mascot. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_Als2019-2-.jpg Participants at the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s pose with Gem, the Dayton Dragons’ mascot. Submitted photos Last year, the Miami Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held at the former Fifth Third Field, now Day Air Ballpark. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_Alz2019-1-.jpg Last year, the Miami Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held at the former Fifth Third Field, now Day Air Ballpark. Submitted photos

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter