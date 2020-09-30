Part II: GCPH in the 2000s

Editor’s note: This is Part II of the Centennial Celebration series for September covering Greene County Public Health in 2000-2009.

Greene County Combined Health District received its first report of potential Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Testing showed the patient negative for SARS.

The board suspended the food service license of Eldorado Mexican Restaurant in Xenia for 30 days granting the health commissioner the authority to stay all but 10 days of the suspension upon satisfactory completion of health district requirements, and granting the health commissioner the authority to impose the remaining 20 days of suspension during the following 12 months should critical violations appear.

The board suspended the food service license of Grub Steak II in Beavercreek for 30 days, granting the health commissioner the authority to stay all but 10 days of the suspension on satisfactory remediation of all violations and granted the health commissioner the authority to impose the remaining 20 days of suspension at any time during the next 12 month period should recurrent critical operational violations appear. The board also required the management staff of Grub Steak II to complete Serv-Safe training within three months of the suspension and to provide the health district with certificates of completion.

The board approved the Greene County Combined Health District Delegation of Authority To Quarantine and Isolate policy.

Mark McDonnell, health commissioner, retired and was rehired by the board.

The health district received the Ohio Department of Health’s Director’s Award for the Healthy Ohioans Challenge.

The board of health suspended the food service license of Asia Palace in Beavercreek for 30 days holding 20 days in abeyance for a period of 12 months pending correction of all critical and non-critical violations and continued compliance with the Food Code.

The health district completed minor building renovations in the form of new flooring and cubicles.

The board and Marion’s Piazza agreed to participate in dispute resolution mediation with the Ohio Department of Agriculture regarding the use of plywood pizza discs in the facility. The Ohio Department of Agriculture concurred with that health district that the plywood discs were not acceptable for food service. Marion’s agreed to have new birch hardwood discs manufactured and tested for approval by the health district and Ohio Department of Agriculture. If approved, Marion’s had 60 days from the date of approval to replace all current plywood discs with the new birch hardwood discs. The board also ordered that Marion’s replace the hardwood discs with a National Sanitation Foundation or an equivalent certified food establishment disc when a suitable replacement becomes available. The discs were deemed acceptable by the health district and the Ohio Department of Agriculture and approved for a six-week trial. Ohio Department of Agriculture issued conditional approval of the hardwood discs.

The board moved to demolish the building at 321 Dayton Street in Yellow Springs staying the execution order until March 31, 2006 to allow the owners to comply with the minimum standards set by the Greene County Housing Code for the property’s exterior. If the property met the exterior standards by March 31, 2006, the stay would be extended until June 30, 2006 to allow the property owners to bring the interior to minimum standards set by the Greene County Housing Code and to obtain an occupancy permit or have the property secured and boarded until such time that an occupancy permit could be obtained.

The board of health suspended immediately the Retail Food Establishment License with Food Service Operation Endorsement of Ameristop Food Mart in Fairborn until an approved Ohio Environmental Protection Agency wastewater disposal system was installed and approved for use.

The board as the licensor for Retail Food Establishments and Food Service Operations passed a resolution authorizing the health commissioner and/or designee(s) to issue notices of violations for situations that were not a clear and present danger to the public health, and to authorize the health commissioner only to suspend a Food Service Operation License or Retail Food Establishment License in situations where there is a clear and present danger to the public. The resolution also provided the health commissioner the authority to lift the suspension when there is no longer an immediate public health danger.

The board passed a resolution of support for the “Smoke Free Ohio” campaign to put an issue on the ballot for indoor air standards eliminating secondhand smoke.

Greene County Combined Health District’s Medical Reserve Corps program received the Regional Health Administrator’s Award from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The board of health suspended the Recreational Vehicle Combined Camp Park License of Bingland Campground in Jamestown for a minimum period of 30 days or until an approved Ohio Environmental Protection Agency sewage treatment system had been install and approved. The motion also held the suspension in abeyance if the property obtained a permit to install from OEPA with 30 days, and if the system is installed and approved within 45 days of notification of approval of permit to install. The motion further authorized the health commissioner to immediately suspend the license for failure to meet the stipulations or to stay the suspension based on satisfactory completion of the requirements of the health district.

The board and the health district began investigating federally qualified health centers.

The board moved to seek the opinion of the director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency regarding an exemption request to the Construction and Demolition Debris Rules for a property in Ross Township. The board moved to grant a variance to the Construction and Demolition Debris Rules for the property in Ross Township based on the recommendations of OEPA with conditions.

The board suspended the food service license of Acapulco Mexican Restaurant in Xenia for 30 days authorizing the health commissioner to stay all but 10 days of the suspension upon satisfactory completion of the health district’s requirements including correcting all violations. The motion also gave the health commissioner the authority to impose the remaining 20 days of the suspension at any time during the next 12 months should recurrent critical operational violations appear.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_GCPHCentennial-1.jpg Howell https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/09/web1_Howell-1.jpg Howell

By Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell is the health commissioner for Greene County Public Health. Laurie Fox, public information officer for Greene County Public Health, contributed to this column.

Melissa Howell is the health commissioner for Greene County Public Health. Laurie Fox, public information officer for Greene County Public Health, contributed to this column.