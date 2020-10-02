McCoy celebrating 95th birthday

WILMINGTON — Harold Junior McCoy will celebrate his 95th birthday 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 at McCoy Place, 1130 Gurneyville Road, Wilmington.

A Navy veteran of World War II, McCoy retired from the United States Postal Service after 39 years, carrying mail in the New Burlington area.

McCoy is a member of Spring Valley Lions Club, Spring Valley and Xenia Senior Citizens, Miami Chapter Eastern Star, New Burlington Community Church, is a Mason and attends the Church of the Nazarene in Xenia.

In his younger days he was an avid trap shooter and bowler. He enjoys playing euchre with the “old people.”

Cards can be sent to 1130 Gurneyville Road, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.