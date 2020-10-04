BMS honored by ODE

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook Middle School was selected as a 2020 Purple Star designee by the Ohio Department of Education.

The designation recognizes schools that meet important criteria for serving military-connected students and families.

“We applaud and appreciate the outstanding commitment we have to serving military-connected students and families,” Superintendent Dr. Doug Cozad said in an email.

The district’s three other schools, Bellbrook High School, Bell Creek Intermediate, and Stephen Bell Elementary are already Purple Star designated schools, Cozad said.

According to the ODE website, a school will be honored with the Purple Star Award if it completes all the required activities, plus one optional activity.

The school must have a staff point of contact for military students and families who serves as the primary liaison between them and the school. The liaison completes professional development on special considerations for military students and families under federal law. The liaison identifies and informs teachers of the military-connected students in their classrooms and the special considerations military families and students should receive.

The school maintains a dedicated page on its website featuring resources for military families.

As an optional activity, the school can provide professional development for additional staff on special considerations for military students and families.

The local school board can also pass a resolution publicizing the school’s support for military children and families and/or host a military recognition event that demonstrates a military-friendly culture.

The Purple Star Advisory Board, formed by the Ohio departments of Education, Higher Education, Veterans Services and the Adjutant General, helps decide a school’s eligibility for the award.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

