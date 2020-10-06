Sheriff makes changes to CCW application process

XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has made changes to its CCW (concealed carry) permit application process.

According to Sheriff Gene Fischer, new provisions adopted in the recently signed House Bill 614 changes Ohio law from allowing a person to apply for a CCW permit in his or her county of residence or adjoining county to allowing a person to apply in any county in the state.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office will continue to keep its walk-up window option at 105 E. Market Street in Xenia with some minor changes.

The window for all Ohio users will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The small lobby can only accommodate one person at a time. The waiting line is outside on the sidewalk.

“The wait in line can be lengthy at times and there is no protection from any weather elements so those who choose to utilize our facility should plan ahead for weather conditions,” Fischer said in a release.

Another provision in the bill allows the sheriff to set a day aside a day to help county residents only. Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be set aside for Greene County residents only to apply for their CCW permits. Out of county residents will be turned away.

The CCW window will close each day at 3 p.m. to allow for clerical work on that day’s applicants.

An increase in numbers could require the office to re-evaluate current procedures and make additional changes if needed.

House Bill 614 also extends the expiration of CCW permits to June 30, 2021, according to the release.

For more information about obtaining a CCW permit at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, visit www.co.greene.oh.us/sheriff.