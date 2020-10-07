KHN expands Jamestown health clinic

JAMESTOWN — Kettering Health Network has expanded its rural health clinic in Jamestown. The primary care practice, a service of Greene Memorial Hospital, added more rooms and services.

The clinic now includes 20 exam rooms (10 additional); X-ray; outpatient lab; and expanded office hours. The clinic is now open Monday-Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kettering Health Network has three rural health clinics with 24 providers located in Cedarville, Jamestown and Yellow Springs.

“The need for rural health care clinics is increasing across our region,” said Ken Park, director of Rural Health for Kettering Health Network. “By having three rural health clinics, we’ve expanded access to high-quality primary care closer to home for our rural community patients.”

The Rural Health Clinic (RHC) program is intended to increase access to primary care services for patients in rural, underserved communities by using a team approach of physicians and non-physician providers, such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants to provide care. According to Health Resources and Services Administration, as of January 2020, there are 53 rural health clinics in Ohio.