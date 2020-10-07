CU grad from Xenia wins biblical award

CEDARVILLE — Rebekah McClain, a 2020 graduate of Cedarville University from Xenia has been awarded the George E. Huff Biblical Integration Award.

The department of social work at Cedarville named the award after George Huff, professor of social work, in April 2019. Huff practiced social work in public children services for more than 25 years, and he has spent the past 20 years teaching at Cedarville and investing in future social workers.

McClain, who is now pursuing a master’s degree in social work from The Ohio State University, said that Huff was an encouragement and inspiration in class. She was humbled to be recognized for following his example.

“To have my name connected with professor Huff is such an honor,” McClain said.

To be considered for the award, social work students must provide evidence of biblical integration in their field work and demonstrate the ability to articulate their faith in coursework.

“Being really solid in my faith is so important because I am able to be a light in how I respond to people, how I work hard to care for others and how I show love and grace to those around me,” McClain said.

Though McClain was not awarded a cash gift, she received a far more meaningful token. The social work department honors award recipients with a journaling Bible similar to the one Huff has used throughout his life.

“I’ve attempted over the years to make sure my students understand that they need to be very deliberate in their walk by integrating what they claim to be in Christ into their work,” Huff said. “You can’t leave it at home to go to work and then put it back on when you get home.”

In two years, the George E. Huff Biblical Integration Award has received $15,000 in financial gifts.

“That’s how loved he is,” said Dr. Michael Sherr, chair of the social work department. “And at some point, it will reach the status where we can give an endowed gift.”

Gifts to the award fund can be made by visiting cedarville.edu/huffaward.

Submitted photo George Huff stands with Rebekah McClain after she received the George E. Huff Biblical Integration Award. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/10/web1_2021-050-SWK_Biblical-Integration-Award.jpg Submitted photo George Huff stands with Rebekah McClain after she received the George E. Huff Biblical Integration Award.