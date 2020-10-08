County to host State Master Gardener Volunteer Conference

This month I had the opportunity to attend the virtual Extension Master Gardeners National Coordinators’ Conference.

It was a great chance to talk with other coordinators from across the nation on various topics. The main topic revolved around online programs and training. It was an excellent chance to learn about other coordinators’ successes and opportunities with online events.

OSU Extension coordinators have been working to create online training for our Master Gardener Volunteers over the past year and a half. I was able to glean some essential elements to include in the upcoming training class for 2022. The class will include online learning, translating discussion questions to research, scheduled live zoom sessions, and in-person labs. More information on the 2022 OSU Extension Greene County Master Gardener Volunteer training will be coming soon.

State Master Gardener Volunteer Conference

We are excited to announce that Greene County will host the 2021 State Master Gardener Volunteer Conference, Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 14-16.

Certified Master Gardener Volunteers will come from all over the state to explore the area and attend the two-and-a-half day conference. The conference will be an opportunity for members to network and gather information, engage in education by attending workshops highlighting horticultural topics and go on local tours in Greene County. By attending the educational sessions during the conference, MGVs will be inspired and take back new ideas so they can give back to their communities.

Why do trees change color?

One of the obvious signs of fall is the changing color of the leaves on trees. Orange, red, purple, yellow, brown, and variations thereof make for beautiful landscapes.

The process of making food for a tree takes place within the leaf, but in the fall this process stops. Chlorophyll, which is the extraordinary chemical that gives the leaves their green color in the spring and summer, begins to break down as the temperatures lower and the sunlight decreases. At the same time, other chemical changes increase, which form red pigments. The resulting chemical process leaves behind beautiful fall colors.

Sugar maples usually turn bright orange. Some oaks and a few other tree species turn brown, red, or russet and may keep their leaves until spring. Some of the yellow leaf colors may come from beech, elm, aspen, poplar, birch, ginkgo, or hickory. Others, like sumac and dogwoods, show various shades of red and purple for their autumn display. Weather affects the intensity of the leaf color. Rainy and overcast cool days increase the intensity of the fall colors, while early frost weakens it. Trees lose their leaves to conserve energy throughout winter. Take time to take a walk or a bike ride to get out into the wonderful fall weather and enjoy the changing colors.

Kim Hupman and Carol Lea Brown

Kim Hupman is the OSU Extension horticulture program assistant. Carol Lea Brown is an OSU Extension Greene County Master Gardener Volunteer.

