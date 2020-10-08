Agency hosting online workshop for family caregivers

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging will offer a free, online workshop for family caregivers 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Presenter Jerry Mallicoat, co-founder of Rainbow Elder Care of Greater Dayton, will speak during “LGBT Elders and their Caregivers: Thriving in a Challenging World.”

Registration is required by Tuesday, Oct. 20 on the agency website: info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops.

The number of caregiver participants is limited for this small-group discussion. Those not familiar with Zoom can join a brief orientation session at 1:30 p.m. before the presentation begins.

Family caregiving takes on additional facets in the LGBT community because most older LGBT people do not have children and some are alienated from their families of origin and may have non-traditional networks of caregivers, according to a release from the agency. Family caregivers must have a solid basic understanding of sexual minorities and gender diversity in order to deliver appropriate care for each individual.

Likewise, LGBT caregivers can often be outside the traditional family structures, and their expectations and needs also must be respected as they advocate for their loved ones, the release continued. The session will provide basic education about sexual orientation and gender identity, highlight some of the different issues that older LGBT adults face, and explore unique LGBT caregiver situations and experiences.