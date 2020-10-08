Early voting continues for four weeks

XENIA — More than 892 Greene County residents have voted at the Board of Elections as Ohio kicks off four weeks of early voting.

According to Greene County Board of Elections Director Llyn McCoy, 434 residents voted in person Tuesday and 458 had voted Wednesday as of 3 p.m.

McCoy said the first day went smoothly. Voters should anticipate a 60-90 minute wait. The office is located at 551 Ledbetter Road in Xenia.

“Early voters should anticipate a line, but again, because of social distancing the line looks longer than it is,” McCoy said by email.

Voters are required to maintain social distance as well as wear a mask. Masks are provided to those who don’t have one. If a voter is unable ore refuses to wear a mask, they will vote outside, according to McCoy.

The BOE provides masks, gowns, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer to precinct election officials, McCoy said. Equipment is sanitized in between voters and hand sanitizer stations is provided for voters as well.

Early voting hours

Weeks one and two of voting

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Friday, Oct. 9

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16

Week three of voting

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Week four of voting

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 before election day

1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 before election day

Week of Election Day

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 before election day

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voting absentee

The process of mailing absentee ballots to homes has begun.

McCoy encourages residents choosing to vote absentee to request their ballots now. Applications for absentee ballots can be found on the board’s website at www.co.greene.oh.us/128/Board-of-Elections. Applications can also be found on the Secretary of State’s website at VoteOhio.gov, which also allows citizens to request their applications online and then have them mailed to them.

If a voter requests an absentee ballot, that is the ballot he or she must vote, McCoy said. If that person goes to the polls on election day, he or she will have to vote a provisional ballot.

Completed applications can be mailed to the BOE at 551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385, or dropped off in the secure silver ballot drop box located outside of the BOE office. Citizens can track their request and ballot online at VoteOhio.gov/track.

McCoy advises voters to get their voted ballots back in the mail as soon as possible. Voters can also drop off voted ballots in the drop box outside of the BOE.

If a voter returns his or her absentee ballot by mail, it must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2 and received by the BOE within 10 days. If it is returned in person, the BOE must receive the ballot no later than 7:30 p.m. on election day.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News Early voting began Tuesday in Ohio. The Greene County Board of Elections had long, socially distant lines most of the day. Cones were set up to help indicate where voters should stand while waiting. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/10/web1_DSC_0391.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News Early voting began Tuesday in Ohio. The Greene County Board of Elections had long, socially distant lines most of the day. Cones were set up to help indicate where voters should stand while waiting.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.