Vehicle struck by train in Fairborn

Charles Caperton | Greene County News

A vehicle was struck by a northbound train Wednesday night, Oct. 14, at Kauffman and South Central avenues in Fairborn. The vehicle owner reportedly called police after his minivan broke down at the rail crossing. Police notified the rail carrier of the situation but the freight train was unable to stop in time. Just after 10 p.m., the train struck the vehicle on the right front side causing a fire to erupt. Fire crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

An unidentified man, who said it was his vehicle that was struck by a northbound train, speaks with Fairborn police Oct. 14 at the railroad crossing crash scene.

