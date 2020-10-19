Edens celebrate 60th anniversary

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Richard “Dick” and Nancy Miller Eden celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Oct. 8.

A celebration will be held in their honor 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 at Johnny’s Italian Restaurant in Clearwater, Fla.

The couple was married at the First United Presbyterian Church in Fairborn and the ceremony was officiated by the Reverend Robert H. Bates. Both Dick and Nancy graduated from Fairborn High School. Dick’s job took them from Dayton to Calgary to Denver, then Chicago to Brandon to Chattanooga.

They are now retired and living in Clearwater, Fla.

The Edens have three children, Rick Eden of Chattanooga, Tenn., Leslie (Mike) DeMaio of Garnet Valley, Pa., and Candy McCallie of Chattanooga, Tenn. They have five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.