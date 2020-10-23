‘Power of the Purse’ to benefit FVPC

XENIA — Family Violence Prevention Center (FVPC) is planning a virtual Power of the Purse event to be held 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 via Facebook Live.

During October — National Domestic Violence Awareness Month — the event brings to light the power that financial independence can give to a survivor of domestic violence.

“One of the most common forms of domestic abuse involves controlling a victim’s finances and therefore ultimate freedom,” said Elizabeth Comer, development coordinator, in a release. “Financial abuse is a mighty and effective way to control someone. Ninety-nine percent of domestic violence victims share that financial abuse and control was used in their relationship.”

The purse serves as a symbol of financial freedom.

FVPC staff will raffle off 10 designer purses during the event. People of all ages are invited to attend and learn more about the freedom included in a purse and the lack of freedom most victims live with, which is also amplified when they lack certain modern necessities such as money, working cell phone, keys, bank cards and personal care items.

Tickets for the online event are only $40 and must be purchased by Friday, Oct. 30. Interested persons can search for “Power of the Purse Virtual FUNdraiser” on Eventbrite.com to purchase tickets or donate to the FVPC mission. Each ticket includes one entry for each purse and additional raffle tickets are also available for each purse, so attendees can pick their favorites. Each dollar per contribution will be matched up to $5,000 by this year’s matching gift sponsor, PNC Bank.

“You can support our efforts of teaching victims about establishing financial security with your monetary donation,” Comer said. “Financial abuse is real. You can help.”

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/10/web1_Over-40th-Logo-FVPC.jpg

FVPC: ‘Financial abuse is real’