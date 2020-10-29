HALO holding trunk or treat

XENIA — A Xenia dog behavior consultation non-profit is holding a special Halloween event Saturday.

Or maybe we should call it a HALOween celebration. Helping Animals Lost and Orphaned, better known as HALO, is presenting its first trunk or treat from 1-4 p.m. at 3346 Jasper Road.

Attendees are invited to dress up in their favorite costume and bring their well-behaved dogs in their favorite costume as well. There will be candy, raffles, including the popular 50/50, free face painting and games, and of course dog treats.

Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.

HALO provides innovative behavior modification programs to animals and offers boarding, training, rescue, and outreach. HALO also has a shelter and rescue partner program that helps shelters and rescue dog become adoptable. HALO also has its own dogs available for adoption.

For more information, visit https://www.halok9behavior.com.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

