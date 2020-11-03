Exercising the right

Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Cedarville voters wait in a line wrapped around CedarLand Event Center at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, Election Day.
Voters in Beavercreek show up bright and early on Tuesday. There was a steady flow all morning at the Lofino Plaza polling location on Dayton-Xenia Road.
