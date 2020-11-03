UPDATED: An early look at election numbers

XENIA — Here’s a look at where Greene County issues and contested races stand at 10:24 p.m.:

Issue 1 — Beavercreek city income tax 12,574 for, 13,372 against

Issue 2 — Cedarville Village income tax 518 for, against 273

Issue 3 — Spring Valley Village additional for street repair and maintenance 148 for, 86 against

Issue 4 — Spring Valley Village renewal for street repair and maintenance 181 for, 55 against

Issue 5 — Yellow Springs Village renewal for current expenses 1,772 for, 706 against

Issue 6 — Bath Township renewal for streets, roads, and bridges 1,078 for, 655 against

Issue 7 — New Jasper Township additional for fire and EMS 399 for, 241 against

Issue 8 — New Jasper Township renewal for fire and EMS 495 for, 146 against

Issue 9 — Ross Township renewal for fire and EMS 340 for, 137 against

Issue 10 — Silvercreek Township renewal for general operating purposes 905 for, 578 against

Issue 11 — Spring Valley Township renewal mill for police services 852 for, 533 against

Issue 12 — Spring Valley Township and Village renewal for fire and EMS 1,113 for, 503 against

Issue 13 — Spring Valley Township and Village replacement and increase for fire and EMS 713 for, 889 against

Issue 14 — Spring Valley Township and Village renewal for senior citizen services 993 for, 606 against

Issue 15 — Spring Valley Township renewal for roads and bridges 910 for, 453 against

Issue 16 — Spring Valley Township renewal for streets, roads and bridges 883 for, 492 against

Issue 17 — Spring Valley Township rezoning 694 for, 686 against

Issue 18 — Sugarcreek Township renewal for streets, roads, and bridges 3,471 for, 1,700 against

Issue 19 — Xenia Township renewal for streets, roads, and bridges 2,062 for, 1,111 against

Issue 20 — Beavercreek City School District substitute levy 14,728 for, 16,563 against

Issue 21 — Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District additional 4,231 for, 4,781 against

Issue 22 — Fairborn City School District bond and tax levy 8,254 for, 6,462 against

Issue 23 — Greeneview Local School District income tax renewal 1,500 for, 1,322 against

Issue 24 — Xenia Community School District bond issue 6,828 for, 7,533 against

Issue 25 — Greene County Public Health renewal for health services 52,333 for, 25,331 against

U.S. Representative Ohio 10 Mike Turner (R) 50,621, Desiree Tims (D) 27,782

State senator Ohio 10 — Robert Hackett (R) 47,727, Charles Ballard (D) 29,112

State representative Ohio 73 — Brian Lampton (R) 32,961, Kim McCarthy (D) 25,342

County commissioner Rick Perales (R) 48,387, Colin James Morrow (D) 28,189

County coroner Kevin L. Sharrett (R) 48,103, Steve Bujenovic (D) 27,028

Common pleas judge probate division — Thomas O’Diam 37,513, Mark J. Babb 24,290

Sugarcreek Township trustee Fred Cramer 2,387, Marvin Moeller 1,656

Final results aren’t expected for days as absentee ballots continue to roll in via mail.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

