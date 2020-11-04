Nick’s closed after positive COVID-19 tests

XENIA — A popular Xenia restaurant closed temporarily this week due to the coronavirus.

According to a release from Greene County Public Health, Nick’s Restaurant shut its doors after it was discovered that several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our main concern is the well-being of our employees, guests and the community at large,” Nick’s owner Marc Perkins said in the release from GCPH. “We recently became aware that we have four employees who tested positive for coronavirus. We have made the decision to voluntarily close Nick’s to the public temporarily.”

GCPH officials are advising anyone who dined at Nick’s between Oct. 21-31 to monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19 for the next 14 days. COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have had a wide range of symptoms reported — from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and may include: cough, fever (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher) or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 requiring immediate medical attention include: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, and bluish lips or face.

“We want to remind our business community of what to do when positive cases of COVID-19 are discovered within your business,” Health Commissioner Melissa Howell said. “It is imperative you take the appropriate action to address the situation.”

Residents can find guidance for restaurants, bars, and banquet and catering facilities at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Howell reminded the public about dining out safely.

“It is evident by our county’s increase in numbers that many of our citizens have become complacent about masks, social distancing, and handwashing, the safety protocols that we have been recommending since March,” she said. “We urge you not to be lulled into a false sense of security about the seriousness of the SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19, virus. Now is the time to take action to protect yourself, your family, and the community at large.”.

When dining at a local restaurant, check the restaurant’s COVID-19 prevention practices before you go, officials advise.

At the restaurant, residents are urged to: wear masks when less than six feet apart from other people or indoors; take precautions like wearing a mask as much as possible when not eating and maintaining a proper social distance if you are dining with others who don’t live with you; maintain a social distance of six feet or more in any entryway, hallway, or waiting area; when possible, sit outside at tables spaced at least six feet apart from other people; and when possible, choose food and drink options that are not self-serve to limit the use of shared serving utensils, handles, buttons, or touchscreens.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

