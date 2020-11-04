BOE releases unofficial final results

XENIA — Greene County Board of Elections released unofficial final results for the Nov. 3 election.

The results were unavailable by press time Tuesday night. Wednesday’s print coverage showed Rick Perales leading the commission race, the Xenia Warner Middle School levy on the way to failing, and the Fairborn Schools issue ahead. All three outcomes remain the same.

Greene County reported to the secretary of state that out of 118,938 registered voters, there were 87,604 ballots counted with an unofficial voter turnout of 73.66 percent. The board said there are 2,271 outstanding absentee ballots and 2,256 outstanding provisional ballots. Outstanding absentee ballots have up to 10 days to arrive at the Board of Elections.

Results are unofficial until the secretary of state certifies the election. The official canvass is completed three weeks post-election.

Local issues

Issue 1 — Beavercreek City income tax 13,045 for, 14,126 against

Issue 2 — Cedarville Village income tax 521 for, against 274

Issue 3 — Spring Valley Village additional for street repair and maintenance 148 for, 87 against

Issue 4 — Spring Valley Village renewal for street repair and maintenance 182 for, 55 against

Issue 5 — Yellow Springs Village renewal for current expenses 1,776 for, 709 against

Issue 6 — Bath Township renewal for streets, roads, and bridges 1,083 for, 656 against

Issue 7 — New Jasper Township additional for fire and EMS 985 for, 592 against

Issue 8 — New Jasper Township renewal for fire and EMS 1,152 for, 421 against

Issue 9 — Ross Township renewal for fire and EMS 341 for, 137 against

Issue 10 — Silvercreek Township renewal for general operating purposes 1,122 for, 706 against

Issue 11 — Spring Valley Township renewal mill for police services 853 for, 533 against

Issue 12 — Spring Valley Township and Village renewal for fire and EMS 1,115 for, 503 against

Issue 13 — Spring Valley Township and Village replacement and increase for fire and EMS 714 for, 890 against

Issue 14 — Spring Valley Township and Village renewal for senior citizen services 995 for, 606 against

Issue 15 — Spring Valley Township renewal for roads and bridges 911 for, 453 against

Issue 16 — Spring Valley Township renewal for streets, roads and bridges 883 for, 493 against

Issue 17 — Spring Valley Township rezoning 695 for, 686 against

Issue 18 — Sugarcreek Township renewal for streets, roads, and bridges 3,965 for, 2,025 against

Issue 19 — Xenia Township renewal for streets, roads, and bridges 2,067 for, 1,114 against

Issue 20 — Beavercreek City School District substitute levy 15,281 for, 17,271 against

Issue 21 — Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District additional 4,912 for, 5,540 against

Issue 22 — Fairborn City School District bond and tax levy 8,953 for, 6,956 against

Issue 23 — Greeneview Local School District income tax renewal 2,233 for, 2,075 against

Issue 24 — Xenia Community School District bond issue 8,132 for, 8,565 against

Issue 25 — Greene County Public Health renewal for health services 56,895 for, 28,489 against

Contested races

U.S. Representative Ohio 10 — Mike Turner (R) 57,031, Desiree Tims (D) 29,223

State senator Ohio 10 — Robert Hackett (R) 53,882, Charles Ballard (D) 30,629

State representative Ohio 73 — Brian Lampton (R) 35,824, Kim McCarthy (D) 26,372

County commissioner — Rick Perales (R) 54,495, Colin James Morrow (D) 29,706

County coroner — Kevin L. Sharrett (R) 54,274, Steve Bujenovic (D) 28,426

Common pleas judge probate division — Thomas O’Diam 41,663, Mark J. Babb 26,481

Sugarcreek Township trustee — Fred Cramer 2,751, Marvin Moeller 1,930

