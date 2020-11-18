ODOT gives construction updates

XENIA — The Ohio Department of Transportation gave an update on construction projects in Greene County.

This week, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system.

I-675 bridge rehabilitation and resurfacing single and double-lane restrictions will be in effect in either direction between the Montgomery County line and North Fairfield Road. Restrictions will also be in effect on overpasses and at interchanges within the construction zone for bridge repair. The entire project is scheduled for completion in summer 2022.

Kemp Road — single-lane restrictions over I-675, between Wagner Trace and Matthews roads. Traffic is being maintained by temporary traffic signals, and the restrictions are anticipated to be in effect through late fall.

Dayton-Xenia Road — reduced to one lane in either direction over I-675. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards and/or barrels in the work zone, and lane restrictions will be in effect through late November.

U.S. 42 restricted crossing U-turn at the intersection at U.S. 42 and Spring Valley Paintersville Road — traffic is being maintained on U.S. 42 through the construction zone. West Spring Valley Paintersville Road is scheduled for closure on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the southbound side of U.S. 42, and traffic will be detoured via Old U.S. 42, north of the intersection. Westbound Spring Valley Paintersville Road motorists traveling to U.S. 42 are being detoured via S.R. 380 North and Krepps Road or S.R. 380 South and Roxanna New Burlington Road. All work is scheduled for completion in late fall 2020.

U.S. 35 Superstreet – single-lane restrictions between Factory Road and Orchard Lane weekdays from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day and on weekends from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. the following day. The project is scheduled to be completed in summer 2022.

Alpha Road — closed at U.S. 35 for drainage work. Motorists are being detoured via Orchard Lane, Dayton-Xenia Road, and Factory Road.

New impacts

S.R. 72, S.R. 380, S.R. 725 and U.S. 35 pavement repair — S.R. 72 between Fishworm and Clifton roads; S.R. 380 near Krepps Road; S.R. 725 near Penewit Road; and U.S. 35 at various locations between Xenia and the Fayette County line. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards and/or barrels.

S.R. 380, S.R. 725 and U.S. 35 clearing and vegetation control — S.R. 380 near West Spring Valley Paintersville Road; S.R. 725 near Schnebly Road; and U.S. 35 near the Old U.S. 35 and U.S. 68 interchanges. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, barrels and/or flaggers as needed.

S.R. 725 tree removal — near Schnebly Road, approximately 1.5 miles west of U.S. 42. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers, arrow boards and/or traffic cones.

S.R. 844 ditching — at the I-675 interchange. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards and/or traffic cones.

U.S. 42 drainage/ditching — near Roxanna New Burlington Road. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers, arrow boards and/or traffic cones.

All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.