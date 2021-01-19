ODOT releases construction update

XENIA — The Ohio Department of Transportation released the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Greene County through Friday, Jan. 23.

All work will be contingent upon the weather.

I-675 — Bridge rehabilitation and resurfacing single and double-lane restrictions will be in effect in either direction between the Montgomery County line and North Fairfield Road. Restrictions will also be in effect on overpasses and at interchanges within the construction zone for bridge repair. The entire project is scheduled for completion in summer 2022.

U.S. 42 — The Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT) is open, and new traffic patterns are in effect through the intersection at U.S. 42 and Spring Valley Paintersville Road. Work has been suspended for the winter, and crews will return in the spring to complete final paving operations.

U.S. 35 Superstreet — Traffic is being maintained in two lanes in each direction, with intermittent, single-lane restrictions between Factory Road and Orchard Lane in effect weekdays during evening/overnight hours. The project is scheduled to be completed in summer 2022.

Alpha Road — North Alpha Road remains closed at U.S. 35 for drainage work. Motorists are being detoured via Orchard Lane, Dayton-Xenia Road and Factory Road.

S.R. 380 — Vegetation clearing will take place between West Spring Valley Paintersville and Peterson roads. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

S.R. 444 — Pavement repair will take place between Dayton and Springfield Road. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards and/or traffic cones.

S.R. 370 and U.S. 42 — Tree removal will take place on S.R. 370, near the entrance to Bryan State Park, and on U.S. 42, between S.R. 725 and West Spring Valley Paintersville Road. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

U.S. 42 — Guardrail repair and ditching will take place between Xenia and Stephenson Road. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.