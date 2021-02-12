Lewis appointed juvenile court judge

COLUMBUS — Amy Lewis will become Greene County’s next juvenile court judge.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the appointment Feb. 12 of Lewis to the Greene County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division.

Lewis, of Xenia, will take office March 1. She will replace Judge Adolfo Tornichio, who was appointed to the Greene County Court of Common Pleas, General Division. Lewis must run for election in November 2022 to complete the unexpired term ending December 31, 2024.

“Amy Lewis has served as Magistrate in Greene County Juvenile Court for 20 years and has the experience needed to be a great juvenile court judge,” said DeWine in a release. “She understands the job is not just about what goes on in the courtroom, but also involves running extensive programming for a number of young people who are in the juvenile court system. The position of juvenile court judge impacts the community in so many different ways. Amy Lewis’s experience and good judgement will serve her well in this important job.”

Lewis has served as magistrate at the Greene County Juvenile Court since 2000. She oversaw hearings regarding delinquency, child support, custody and visitation, unruly, school truancy, juvenile civil protection orders, and children services cases. Additionally, she managed program development, including the establishment of Handle with Care in Greene County.

Prior to then, Lewis served as the Xenia City Prosecutor, and six years in the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lewis received her law degree from Ohio Northern University, and undergraduate degree from University of Kentucky.

Lewis currently is a member of the Greene County Bar Association, and a member of 100 Women of Greene County. Additionally, she is a member of the Supreme Court of Ohio Board on the Unauthorized Practice of Law and the RECLAIM Advisory Committee.