XCS to announce board member resignation

XENIA — The Xenia Community School District Board of Education is holding a special meeting Monday, March 1 at announce the resignation of a board member.

The board member who is resigning is unknown at this time.

The board will also hold a discussion about filling the open seat and is expected to go into executive session at the end of the meeting.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, the board shall fill any such vacancy at its next regular or special meeting, not earlier than 10 days after such vacancy occurs. The appointed board member will serve the remainder of the term or until Jan. 1 following the next regular board election, whichever is shorter.

In accordance with Ohio HB 197, the meeting will be accessible via Zoom.

We are working to learn more about this developing situation.