Pizza Bubbles for a snack or dinner

I was looking through some of my early cookbooks and found my recipe for pizza bubbles, and it made me smile.

This is a recipe my children loved to make all by themselves. I recently heard some of their cousins reminiscing, talking about the pizza bubbles also, with giggles! It truly was a kid favorite in the ’80s! I think the original recipe came from one of our daughter Jill’s 4-H cooking books. It is a fun and easy recipe, plus it’s a good Lenten meal since it is meatless. But you can add what you like — pepperoni pieces, pre-cooked bacon crumbles, or some veggies.

The dough is made with refrigerated tube biscuits, which makes it very easy. I’ve also made it with frozen or homemade pizza dough and that works well too. If using pizza dough, I cut it into pieces and dip it in the sauce, then I let it rise about half an hour or so before I bake it. It is still a lot of fun for the kids to cut in pieces and dip in the sauce. I let the kids use a pizza cutter or scissors to cut the pieces. This is good for dinner or snack time!

Jill’s Pizza Bubbles

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in 8 inch pan. Make sure it covers bottom of pan. Mix:

1 tablespoon oil

1/2 teaspoon basil

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1 – 8 ounce can tomato sauce

1 – 12 ounce tube of refrigerator biscuits

Cut each biscuit into 4 pieces. Put each biscuit piece into sauce, mix around, and place in buttered pan. Pour remaining sauce over biscuits. Sprinkle with:

1/3 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Bake at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes.

Fran DeWine

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine is a Cedarville resident, Yellow Springs native and guest columnist.

