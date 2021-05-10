GCPH to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics

XENIA — In an effort to vaccinate more people for COVID-19, Greene County Public Health will be holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics at various locations throughout the county.

Appointments are recommended. However, walk-ins will be accepted. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered and those 16 and older are eligible.

Upcoming clinics schedule are:

— Saturday, May 15, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Spring Valley Township Fire Department, 2547 U.S. 42 South.

— Monday, May 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Friends Care Community of Yellow Springs, 150 E. Herman Ave.

— Friday, May 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Mosaic Church, 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek (Mall at Fairfield Commons upper level, formerly Elder Beerman).

The vaccine will be provided to as many citizens who wish to receive it. Citizens are encouraged to schedule an appointment time at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. You can input the zip code in the search bar, and then click on ‘availability’ under the appropriate location. This will show you the available times.

Once you schedule your appointment, you will be sent a confirmation code by email. Bring this code with you to your appointment. If you have difficulty scheduling online, call the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or visit https://vaxchat.ohio.gov.

If your church, business or organization would be interested in having a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at your location, send an email to COVID19@gcph.info with “on site vax interest” in the subject line. Provide a contact name, email and phone number for the person who will coordinate a date and time. It would also be helpful to provide GCPH with the number of people wishing to receive the vaccine.